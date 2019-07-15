{{featured_button_text}}

August 24, 1931 – July 11, 2019

RACINE – Daniel Raymond Omelina, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Deacon Bob Starr officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the “Stars & Stripes Honor Flight” or to any veteran charity of one’s choice have been suggested.

“Semper Fi”

Celebrate
the life of: Daniel R. Omelina
