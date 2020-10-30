Daniel R. Dykstra, Sr.

Danny was born in Racine on October 4, 1951, to James and Dorothy (nee:Hagen) Dykstra Sr. He was united in marriage to Kathleen on February 14, 1991, at Vance’s Bar in Sturtevant. Danny was a 1969 graduate of J. I. Case High School. He was an asphalt paver all of his life. Danny was employed with Rohner Asphalt for over 20 years, retiring in 2013. He loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting of all kinds and hanging out with friends at Greg’s in Franksville. Danny also enjoyed playing Santa for the family; above all, his family always came first.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen “Kathy”; son, Danny Jr; and daughter, Jenna “Gypsy Rose” Dykstra; brothers, Allen “Butch” (Joanne) Dykstra, Scott (Leanne) Dykstra and Calvin Dykstra; sisters, Jackie (Steve) Domagalski and Judy Dykstra. Danny is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and his lifelong friends. Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Dykstra; brother, James Dykstra Jr, and all his friends who were like family to him.

There will be a visitation at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.