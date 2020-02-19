Daniel P. Patzke

Dan was born in Racine on October 3, 1952 to the late Fred W. and Virginia (nee, Robey) Patzke. He attended Concordia-Seward, Nebraska where earned his degree as a Lutheran school teacher and toured the world with the A Cappella Choir. On September 5, 1987, Dan married the former Kathryn Rowley. He will be remembered for his enduring faith, deep love of family, and his outspoken dedication to the Republican party. He worked for Milaeger’s for 22 years before working as a Financial Advisor for Thrivent Financial until his retirement. In retirement, Dan returned to work part time for Milaeger’s where he appreciated every moment spent on the nursery lot or in the store selling “almost real” Christmas trees. Few could match his knowledge and appreciation of plants and all things “grown” in God’s creation.