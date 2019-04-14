Daniel M. Worden
November 9, 1950—April 6, 2019
RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Daniel M. Worden, age 68, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Racine, , son of the late Merle and Beverly (Nee: Koeshall) Worden.
Dan was a graduate of J.I. Case High School “Class of 1969”. On October 18, 1991 he was united in marriage to Ann M. Johansen. He was a member of Racine Assembly of God. Dan had a great love for baseball and was a huge Milwaukee Braves/Brewers fan. A collector of sports cards, he also enjoyed gardening, antique car shows and finding treasures at rummage/estate sales. Above all he cherished time spent with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Ann; his children, Danielle and Andrew; loyal canine companion Bucky; sisters and brothers, Rachel (Terry) Mix, Janice Hemauer, Rachel, Paul, Tim and Ron Worden; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other extended families and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Ruth Koeshall; brother, Nathan Worden; and beloved pets, Bo and Rags.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 10:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm (Time of Reflection 6:30 pm) and Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:00 am. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
