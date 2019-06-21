{{featured_button_text}}

October 6, 1952—June 16, 2019

RACINE—Daniel Louis Ruffalo, age 66, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 after a very short sixteen day battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until time of service at 6:00pm. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

