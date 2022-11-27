November 22, 1934—November 17, 2022

RACINE — Daniel Lee Christensen, age 88 passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Daniel was born in Racine on November 22, 1934, son of the late Rudolph and Mildred, (nee: Peterson), Christensen.

In his younger years, Daniel marched in the Racine Boy Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps for twelve years. Graduated from Park High School, 1952. He served in the US Army in Korea as an operator and bookkeeper for two years. Graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1971.

As an educator, he helped mold the minds of countless students while teaching English and Driver’s Education at Round Lake High School, Illinois for twenty years. One of his proud accomplishments came from instructing the Round Lake R-Letts All Girl Drill Team to a national championship in 1971. During his teaching years and beyond, Daniel was employed as a bookkeeper at Higgins Hob Nob restaurant for thirty-five years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. As a renaissance man at heart, Daniel loved Shakespeare, classical music, playing the violin and his travels to the orient visiting the Great Wall of China, Japan, Great Britain, Europe, India, and Africa. In his life time, Daniel got to know a lot of wonderful people and made many friends who survive him.

In addition to his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his brothers, Willian, (Lucille), Christensen and Peter, (Elizabeth), Christensen.

Relatives and friends are welcome to celebrate Dan’s life through visitation on Friday, December 2 at 10:00 AM at Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, at 803 Main Street in Racine. A prayer service with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment at West Lawn Memorial Park will be private. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Medical for their loving and compassionate care.

