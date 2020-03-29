Daniel L. Koepnick

January 19, 1949 – March 21, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Daniel Lee Koepnick, age 71, passed away peacefully, with his wife at his side, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Froedtert South Hospital – Pleasant Prairie.

Dan was born in Monroe, WI on January 19, 1949 to the late Kenneth & Gladys Koepnick. He graduated from Lutheran High School in 1967 where he was an outstanding athlete. On June 11, 1977, in United Methodist Church in Bloomington, IL he was united in marriage with Linda K. (nee: Rhodus).

Dan was employed as a machinist by Twin Disc for over 38 years, retiring in 2007. With a profound faith in God, Dan & Linda were attending Racine Bible Church. Among his interests, he enjoyed traveling – especially winters in Fort Myers Beach, FL; and was a tremendous sports fan—golfing in various leagues and playing softball on several teams. Above all, Daniel will be remembered for the unconditional love he always had for his family.