Daniel K. Huck

July 31, 1957—September 17, 2018
KENOSHA—Daniel Keith Huck, age 61, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital following a tragic accident.
Daniel was born in Racine, July 31, 1957, son of the late Richard and Magdelena (Nee: Lema) Huck.
Dan graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1975” and attended U.W. Parkside. He was employed for the past 22 years by the Village of Mt. Pleasant. On May 19, 1984, he was united in marriage to Melissa L. Haas who preceded him in death April 20, 2010. Dan was a member of North Point United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bowling and for many years playing softball with the City of Racine Softball League. He also enjoyed his annual fishing trip with his brothers-in-law, painting, music, and dancing. Above all it was time spent with his family that he treasured most. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his daughters, Sara Huck, Leigh (Tim) McCarren, Christina Peters; grandchildren, Louise McCarren, Isaiah Robinson; his girlfriend, Michelle McCarthy; siblings, Larry (Ellen) Huck, Timothy (Karen) Huck, Kathleen (James) Pease, Jeanine Bozich; aunt Darlene (Rich) Larsen; in-laws, Steven (Michelle Ziala-Winter) Haas, Randall (Allison Ford) Haas, Jeff Haas, Sue (Michael Sommers) Haas, Rick (Patti) Haas, Linda Haas and Deb Lester; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother Kevin and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerome and Mary Haas.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 30, 2018, 3:30 P.M. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3835 Erie Street, with Reverend Don Francis officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1:30- 3:30 P.M. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
