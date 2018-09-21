Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Daniel Keith Huck, age 61, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital following a tragic accident.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 30, 2018, 3:30 P.M. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3835 Erie St., with the Reverend Don Francis officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1:30- 3:30 P.M. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

A full obituary will follow.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Daniel K. Huck
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments