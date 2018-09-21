RACINE — Daniel Keith Huck, age 61, passed away Monday, September 17, 2018, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital following a tragic accident.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 30, 2018, 3:30 P.M. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3835 Erie St., with the Reverend Don Francis officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1:30- 3:30 P.M. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.
A full obituary will follow.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
