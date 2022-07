Daniel Jerome Dodge (alias Danny, Grumpy, Poppie) passed away July 21, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. He was born August 25, in Racine, Wisconsin to Donald Jerome and Thelma Warrance Dodge. After graduation from Park High School in 1959, he joined the Air Force as a paramedic serving until 1964. Danny received AA in Police Science, BA in LW Enforcement, and MA in American Judicial Systems.