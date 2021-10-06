Daniel James Milne

RACINE—Dan was born August 1, 1977, in Racine. His parents were Fred and Sue (Stapleman) Milne. Dan was a lively kid, always busy building bird houses, or forts in the woods. His lifelong dream was to be a United States Marine. He achieved that dream in October 1995. His first duty station was 29 Palms Marine Base in California. He spent seven years there, moving on to CBERF in Maryland for an additional two years. While at that station he was able to complete an ASE Certified Mechanic’s Course. He was deployed to Thailand, Bali, Afghanistan and Iraq.

After leaving the Military in 2004 he joined the family business and ultimately branched off to start a construction business. Also, he was a licensed Realtor.

Dan is survived by his parents, his brother Steve, sister-in-law Renee and a niece, his faithful dog Axel who saved his life when his house was on fire. A brother from another mother, Mike Phegley; dear friends: Nick Krahn and his dad John, Gary Stanfield, Steve Killberg; his Marine Corps brothers, and many many more wonderful people too numerous to mention who loved him. Dan loved life. He loved his family, fishing, grilling out, spending time with everyone down at the river, sleeping on the boat, and especially hanging out with Axel. He was the best son, the best brother and the best uncle, and the best friend anyone could ask for.