November 3, 1989—November 29, 2018

MILWAUKEE—‘DJ’ Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 29, 2018 age 29 years. Loving son of Bruce and Julianne Widowski. Dear brother of Steven and Robert (Crystal). Grandson of Eugene and Jane Egresi. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by grandparents Richard and Rita Widowski.

Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Friday, December 7 from 10-11:45 AM with funeral service at 12 Noon. Private interment St. Louis Church Cemetery.

Daniel enjoyed playing and refereeing soccer, dining out and was an avid sports fan. Sundays were reserved for the Green Bay Packers.

