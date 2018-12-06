November 3, 1989—November 29, 2018
MILWAUKEE—‘DJ’ Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 29, 2018 age 29 years. Loving son of Bruce and Julianne Widowski. Dear brother of Steven and Robert (Crystal). Grandson of Eugene and Jane Egresi. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by grandparents Richard and Rita Widowski.
Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Friday, December 7 from 10-11:45 AM with funeral service at 12 Noon. Private interment St. Louis Church Cemetery.
Daniel enjoyed playing and refereeing soccer, dining out and was an avid sports fan. Sundays were reserved for the Green Bay Packers.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 South 27th St.—414-761-2750
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.