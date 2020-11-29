Daniel J. Hauser

July 8, 1962 – November 22, 2020

RACINE – Daniel James Hauser, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at home as the result of a heart attack on Sunday, November 22, 2020, despite all the lifesaving efforts of his wife and the City of Racine Rescue Squad.

Daniel was born in Racine on July 8, 1962 to James and Carole (nee: Goedde) Hauser. He was a 1980 graduate of Horlick High School. On September 14, 1996 in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Tammy Leigh (nee: Winters).

To say the least, Dan was an extreme motorcycle fanatic. Also a talented bike mechanic, he worked for various local motorcycle shops, but also handled repairs for family & friends. Dan also was quite proud of his 1930 Model A. As a lifetime “Trekkie”, Dan never missed a Star Trek episode. Above all, family was his everything…and he was over the top about his seven grandchildren.