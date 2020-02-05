January 20, 1940 – February 2, 2020

RACINE—Daniel J. Grosse, 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather passed away on February 2, 2020 after fighting a long battle with back pain and heart disease.

Dan spent his entire life in dedication to his family and friends, community and those in need. He always ended a prayer with, “Go out and make the world a better place”.

Dan was proud to say he was born in Little Suamico, Wisconsin on January 20, 1940 and attended grade school there in a two-room school house. He graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1958, then from St. Norbert College in 1963, went on to earn a masters’ degree in chemistry from DePauw University in Green Castle, Indiana and finally a PhD in Organic Chemistry at Purdue University. The year between High School and college, he served in the National Guard.

In 1968 he was hired by SC Johnson Wax and spent 30 years as a research chemist, retiring in 1998. His work took him to many places around the world and he loved traveling and meeting new people wherever he went.