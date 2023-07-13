Nov. 24, 1957—July 9, 2023

Daniel Glenn Voge, 65, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was born in Racine, WI on November 24, 1957 the son of the late Glenn and Jeanette (nee: Brown) Voge.

Dan enjoyed working with his father at Western Publishing as a Pressman for many years. When Golden Books Publishing closed, Dan earned his degree in Law Enforcement and worked for the DNR at Richard Bong State Park and as Boat Patrol on Paddock Lake. Throughout the years, he also held jobs at Hansen’s Meat Service, Best Bargains, Fibertech, and Seda. Dan retired in 2019.

Dan was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Union Grove and loved singing in the choir. He was a great supporter of Yorkville 4-H and was the chairman of the food stand for many years. Dan was married to Pamela Ehleiter and had three children. On May 3, 1997 he married Diane Carol Harcus. Together they enjoyed raising their beautiful family (and beloved pets). He found happiness making memories with his wife and kids. Dan had an adventurous spirit and loved spending time outdoors four wheeling, scuba diving, camping, hunting, family trips up north, farming with his dad, and enjoying family time at the pond.

Dan loved his family. His biggest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren, all of whom survive him in addition to his wife Diane of 26 years: Andrew (Amy) Voge, Danielle (Marc) Molinaro, Kevin (Tiffany) Voge, Emma (Sam) Maier, Abigail, Nathaniel, Olivia, Lila, and Kate Voge; his grandchildren: Jorden, Alexander, Grace, Adam, Jason, Kiah, Elise, and Kollynne; his siblings: Steven (Ann) Voge & Mary (Ed) Adams; his siblings in law Dan (Janet) Harcus, Doug (MaryAnn) Harcus, and Donna (Delbert) Thomas; his mother in law, Carol Harcus (nee Lauber) and his dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Danny is further survived by many friends, lifelong among them are Kevin Frahm and Scott Stevens.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Sylvester Harcus, his sister and brother-in-law: Linda (Eugene) Bratz, siblings in law: Dean Harcus and Debra (David) Grudzinski, and dear friend, Joel Quadracci.

A memorial service celebrating “Big Daddy’s” life will be held on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. in TRINITY EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2908 South Colony Ave. in Union Grove with Pastor Justin Pomije officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S. 27th St.

Oak Creek, WI. 53154

414-321-7440