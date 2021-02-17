 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daniel Garcia Valle
0 comments

Daniel Garcia Valle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Garcia Valle

RACINE—Daniel Garcia Valle, 80, passed away at Woods of Caledonia on Friday, February 12, 2021. To view Daniel’s full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why double masking works better

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News