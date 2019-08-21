Daniel G. Cannon

August 28, 1954—August 15, 2019
RACINE—Daniel Gerard Cannon, age 64, passed away August 15, 2019, the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, August 28, 1954, the 6th of 10 children of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Nee: Johnson) Cannon.
Dan graduated from South Division High School “Class of 1972”. He was employed by Astronautic Corporation of America for 42 years, retiring this past January. It was at work that he met the love of his life Starr Dea Miller and they were united in marriage in Racine, June 1, 1985. Dan was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle through the rustic roads, target shooting, and playing hours of disc golf. There are many fond memories of camping, bicycling, and canoeing with his family. Above all he was a devoted husband and dad who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Starr; children, Nolan Cannon, Candace (Spencer) Gedemer, and Tess Cannon; siblings, Thomas (Margaret) Cannon, Mary Cannon, Kathleen Cannon, Dennis (Sylvia) Cannon, Dean Cannon, James (Karen) Cannon; father-in-law, Ralph L. Miller; in-laws, Crystal Gillmore, Randy Gillmore, Jocelyn (David) Standiford; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Patrick, and Timothy; and his mother-in-law, Delores Miller.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., with Reverend Karen Pahl officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 5-7 p.m. and Saturday at the church, 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association designated for Research and/or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.