February 1, 1937—June 11, 2021

RACINE—Daniel F. Koleske, 84, of Racine, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Seasons IPC in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Daniel was born on February 1, 1937 in Racine, Wisconsin. Born the son of Frank and Veronica (nee: Feest) Koleske. He married Shirley M. Jensen on August 16, 1958 in Racine, Wisconsin. Daniel worked at Racine Unified School District as a teacher until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed nature and gardening, traveling, playing bridge, woodcarving, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Racine Dairy Statesmen barbershop chorus and Church Singers.

Daniel will be deeply missed by his wife Shirley Koleske and sons, Matt (Sharon) Koleske and Anthony (Ruth) Koleske. He will be dearly missed by his seven grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Veronica Koleske; six sisters: Marie Koleske, Eleanor Beyer, Rita Barranco, Joan Adamek, Hildegard Walsh, and Elaine Jones, and six brothers Frank, Paul, Mark, John, Lawrence, and Louis Koleske.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Please see full obit at www.Strouf.com.