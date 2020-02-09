March 11, 1942 – February 4, 2020
Racine – Daniel Edward Decker, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born in Findlay, OH to Melvin and Helen Decker. He lived in Ohio until he graduated from high school. Following, he joined the US Navy, serving from 1960-64. While serving in the Navy he met his wife, Evelyn I. (nee: Lattau), in Lexington Park, Maryland where they were married on June 1, 1963. After his discharge from service, they moved to Ohio before coming to Racine, where Danny worked as a machinist until he retired.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Decker; their 5 children, David (Laurie) Decker, Debbie Botsch, Wendy Mooney, Darren (Erin) Decker and Danny (Laura) Decker; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Danny’s wishes, private family services will be held.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
