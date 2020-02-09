Daniel Edward Decker
0 comments

Daniel Edward Decker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel Edward Decker

March 11, 1942 – February 4, 2020

Racine – Daniel Edward Decker, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born in Findlay, OH to Melvin and Helen Decker. He lived in Ohio until he graduated from high school. Following, he joined the US Navy, serving from 1960-64. While serving in the Navy he met his wife, Evelyn I. (nee: Lattau), in Lexington Park, Maryland where they were married on June 1, 1963. After his discharge from service, they moved to Ohio before coming to Racine, where Danny worked as a machinist until he retired.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Decker; their 5 children, David (Laurie) Decker, Debbie Botsch, Wendy Mooney, Darren (Erin) Decker and Danny (Laura) Decker; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Danny’s wishes, private family services will be held.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Decker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News