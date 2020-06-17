Daniel C. Brown "Danny"

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street on Friday, June 19, 2020, 1100 a.m., with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a limit of 50 people at a time in the church with Social Distancing in effect. Unfortunately, Mass will be limited to invited family and friends only. You may also view the Mass by going to Dan’s page on the funeral home’s website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com and selecting Livestream in the services/visitation option. A donation to The Grove Club, 1037 Grove Ave, Racine WI 53405 have been suggested in lieu of flowers or gifts.