LAKEVIEW, AR—Daniel Allen “Beaver” Andersen of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away November 10, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. He was born February 25, 1948, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Ingemann and Cathryn Pedersen Andersen. He married Kalynn Carroll on October 13, 2012, in Sturtevant, WI. He worked for for 41 years at SC Johnson as a plastic injection mold designer/engineer earning many patents and awards. Daniel served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Daniel lived in Lakeview since moving from Racine, in 2013. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #3183 in Midway, AR. Daniel, Kalynn and Gabby loved to travel together especially their trip to Costa Rica. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and woodworking, but most of all teasing his grandchildren.