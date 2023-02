LAKEVIEW, AR—Please join us to remember Dan on Saturday, February 25th, at First Baptist Church, 3117 Lathrop Ave. in Racine, WI. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a short memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following, we invite you to join us in Celebrating Dan’s Life, on what would have been his 75th birthday, with stories, memories, laughter, and a light lunch at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in Kansasville, WI.