Oct. 14, 1962—Jan. 13, 2023

RACINE—Daniel A. Newborg, 60, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Ascension All Saints.

Dan was born in Racine on October 14, 1962 to the late Gordon and Louise “Rita” Newborg.

He was a 1980 graduate of William Horlick High School. Dan was employed as a journeyman carpenter and locksmith with Racine Unified School District until his retirement in 2019.

On April 12, 1999 he was united in marriage to Julie K. Spreeberg.

Dan attended railroad shows and collected trains. He was an avid Packer fan, who enjoyed fishing with his dad and spending time at his cabin in Tomahawk on the WI River. Dan was a lover of all animals and enjoyed caring for his Labradors and fish aquariums. He was a member of Moose Lodge #437.

Dan is survived by his wife and best friend, Julie Newborg; his daughter and best buddy, Katie Newborg; his Labradors: Zoey, Maggie, and Abby; and his brother and sister-in-law: Bill (Mary) Spreeberg.

In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law: William (Mildred) Spreeberg; his uncle, Norm Newborg and his Labrador, Emily.

Dan’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck, the nurses, staff and especially CNA Jackie for the care and compassion shown to him.

A Memorial Service for Daniel will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000