Dana Lynne Gass (nee Miezio), was born into life on December 21, 1966 and went home to God on August 24, 2023 at the age of 56. She is survived by her husband Peter Gass, her mother Peggy Lewis, her sister Karen (Michael) Krebs, her niece Susanna (Dillon) Rudy, her nephew Daniel (Julia) Krebs, and her great-nephew Noah Krebs. She was preceded in death by her father Stanley Miezio.

Dana graduated from Edgewood High School in Madison in 1985 and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1992 with a BA in social work. While at Whitewater, she worked as a dispatcher with Disabled Student Services. After graduation, she married Peter Gass in 1993. During her career, she worked several years in social work and then 16 years at Walmart in Sturtevant. She also liked to volunteer to give back to the community. She was passionate about disability issues and served as a board member for Spina Bifida of Wisconsin until her death. Her passion inspired many children and young people with disabilities to know that their futures were not limited by their disability. Dana also had a life-long interest in poetry, both reading and writing it, art, and music which all have great inspiration. She will be remembered for the caring, compassionate, and loving person she was.