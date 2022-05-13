Oct. 11, 1996—May 5, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ.—Dana L. Loppnow, 25, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Born in Burlington, WI on October 11, 1996, she was the daughter of Paul and Cheri (Bustrycki) Loppnow. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from Burlington High School and worked at Richter’s Marketplace and Napoli’s. She attended culinary school in Minnesota and was currently a manager at Walmart in Phoenix.

She enjoyed photography and loved animals. Dana always had a smile on her face. She was a free-spirited person who enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to travel and spent time in New York, Florida and Arizona.

Dana is survived by her father, Paul (Jen); grandparents: Patrick Loppnow, Marcia (Mike) Pavia; siblings: Abby (Evan) Guerrero, Austin Loppnow and Patricia Loppnow; nephews and nieces: Lucas, Valerie and Levi; aunt, Karen (Tom) Weber; uncle, Joe Bustrycki; her mom’s wife, Christine Richter; and her children; along with many cousins; other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cheri; and grandmother, Barbara Loppnow.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Private burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery at a later date.

