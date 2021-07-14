Dan Henningfeld passed away on July 8, 2021. He will be forever loved by his family and greatly missed by his many friends. Although he was preceded in death way too soon by many members of his immediate family including his parents, Richard and Verona (Kirchoff) Henningfeld and his brothers, Richard Jr. and Dale, Dan found a family of friends through his ownership of Pickerel Point Resort, work at Integrity Realty and his love of snowmobiling. He was very giving of his time and proud of his work with the Seabees (United States Naval Construction Battalion), membership with the Wabeno American Legion and involvement with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs. All will miss his booming greeting from across a crowded room along with his fun-loving, mischievous sense of humor. The number of friends and family that will miss him are too numerous to count and far too many to list here. A special hug, tears and a lot of love from Stephanie (Henningfeld) and Scott Warner, Jon and Stacelynn Henningfeld and their children Danny Henningfeld and Joshua and Jonathon Petersen, Ron and Linda Beguhn, Ross and Alyssa Hill, Kerri Warner, Helen Henningfeld, Brian “BJ” and Sami Paulson, Ronald and Betty Scholz, Dale and Kimberly Henningfeld, Nicole Jaramillo, Lyle and Pat Henningfeld, Don and Lynda Hansen, Terra Wilson and Jesse Kromm, Amy and Eric Payne, and finally a loving nuzzle from his cat Snickers.