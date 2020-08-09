Dale W. Laursen

Dale worked for 46 years at Western Publishing (missing only one day in all those years), many of those as a Binder, also filling in for any absentee worker on any machine. He spent his final 15 years at Western as head of the Sample Room, retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Golden Book Retirement Club, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School, and ushered. Dale enjoyed fishing “up North” in Pickerel and the surrounding inland lakes. He liked bowling, softball, tennis, golf, and playing cards, at which he usually won. He loved dancing, including square dancing and ballroom dancing. Dale used the basketball hoop over his garage to engage many of his male progeny, who cherish those memories, noting that he somehow got better and better as the kids themselves improved. He dearly loved animals of all kinds, and doted on several pet dogs throughout his life, and one cat, Snowball. Dale endeared himself to many with his keen sense of humor, which endured throughout his life. He coined silly nicknames for family members closest to him, e.g., Kitty Kat, Fritzie, Wender-Bender, Kayla-Balayla, and Denie-Beanie. Everyone who knew Dale enjoyed his easy manner and love of life.