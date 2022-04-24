Dale Todd Anderson

Dale was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1971”. He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Verdone on July 18, 1981. Dale was employed by S.C. Johnson and Sons for 38 years until his retirement in 2010. Upon retirement he and his wife started a new life, moving to Natchez, MS. He was an avid golfer, and very proud of his hole-in-one at Shoop Park. He was an avid Brewer, Packer, and Badger fan. Followed the teams even in Mississippi where he would catch Biloxi Shuckers games, a Brewers minor league team. Dale was quite the handyman, enjoyed woodworking and testing his luck on occasion at the casino.