Jan. 12, 1953—April 10, 2022
NATCHEZ, MS—Dale Todd Anderson, age 69 passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born in Racine, January 12, 1953, son of the late Thomas and Gladys (Nee: Nielsen) Anderson.
Dale was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1971”. He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Verdone on July 18, 1981. Dale was employed by S.C. Johnson and Sons for 38 years until his retirement in 2010. Upon retirement he and his wife started a new life, moving to Natchez, MS. He was an avid golfer, and very proud of his hole-in-one at Shoop Park. He was an avid Brewer, Packer, and Badger fan. Followed the teams even in Mississippi where he would catch Biloxi Shuckers games, a Brewers minor league team. Dale was quite the handyman, enjoyed woodworking and testing his luck on occasion at the casino.
He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Jacqueline; daughter-in-law, Janine Anderson; two grandchildren: Henry, and Hazel; brother, Todd (Karen) Anderson; sisters-in-law: Frances Wentzel, Cecelia Verdone, Marcia (Michael) Galligan, Sandy (John) DeBonis; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott; and brother-in-law, Guy Verdone.
A Memorial Service celebrating Dale’s life will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, April 30, 2020, 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Saturday at 10:00 AM until time of service.
