Union Grove - Dale Robert Goldsworthy entered eternal life on January 9, 2021. Born to Claude and Hazel Goldsworthy of Racine on July 25, 1931, Dale grew up in Racine and graduated from William Horlick High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was stationed at the Glenview Naval Air Station. He married Elizabeth Andersen, his wife of 67 years, on June 20, 1953. Dale and Liz moved to Sun Prairie, WI in 1963 and owned the Sun Prairie Bake Shop before they returned to Racine. Dale worked as an operating engineer at Korndoerfer Construction.