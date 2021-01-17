 Skip to main content
Dale Robert Goldsworthy
Dale Robert Goldsworthy

1931 - 2021

Union Grove - Dale Robert Goldsworthy entered eternal life on January 9, 2021. Born to Claude and Hazel Goldsworthy of Racine on July 25, 1931, Dale grew up in Racine and graduated from William Horlick High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was stationed at the Glenview Naval Air Station. He married Elizabeth Andersen, his wife of 67 years, on June 20, 1953. Dale and Liz moved to Sun Prairie, WI in 1963 and owned the Sun Prairie Bake Shop before they returned to Racine. Dale worked as an operating engineer at Korndoerfer Construction.

Dale attended Crossway Community Church in Bristol. Dale loved traveling with Liz, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his “sidekick” Harley at their cottage on the Wolf River. He also loved times spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his wife, Elizabeth and children, Daniel (Sharon) Goldsworthy, David (Deborah) Goldsworthy, and Karen (Steven) Rick. Dale was a beloved grandfather to Sarah (Chad) Ader, Mark (Kari) Goldsworthy, Lindsay (David) Lutzke, Laurel (Mitchell) Leitzke, Joshua (Kara) Goldsworthy, Kevin (Jen Jespersen) Rick, Scott (Claire) Rick, and Gretchen (Artem) Beer. Dale was also a beloved great-grandfather to Jackson, Belle, Cody, Hazel, Chloe, Finley, Aiden, Keegan, Ella, Carson, Callen, and Sadie.

Per Dale's wishes, a private family service was held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crossway Community Church or your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

