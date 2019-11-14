Dale Richard Van Swol

Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army. After the Army, he became a co-owner of Don & Dale’s Standard station from 1956 to 1979. Dale then worked as a service technician at Frank Gentile Oldsmoblie GMC, retiring in June of 1996. He was a proud member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church (formally known as Franksville United Methodist). Dale served on the church’s Building Committee. Dale was a part of other clubs such as the Men’s Club and Enicar Stock Club. He was also a part of the Franksville Business Association. Dale enjoyed spending time at his second home, his cottage in Eagle River. While at his cottage, Dale would fish and spend time with his wife, Grace, their children, and their grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. Above all, Dale loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them.