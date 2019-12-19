Dale "Papa" Mentink

October 10, 1937 — December 15, 2019

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND — Called home by the Lord on December 15, 2019, aged 82 years. Mr. Mentink was born in Racine on October 10, 1937, to Mildred and Loyal Mentink.

Dale was a faithful, life-long Christian, a member of 4-H, and Future Farmers of America.

After graduating Agricultural School Dale served in the U.S. Navy. He also farmed, worked for American Motors, and ran his own furniture shop. Dale also worked for Ace Hardware and True Value.

Dale started his firefighting career in the U.S. Navy. Joined the Raymond Volunteer Fire Department in 1962. Certified in Firefighter I and II. He served as Fire Marshall, Captain, Fire Investigator, Fire Inspector, First Responder, Fire Training officer, and 2nd Asst. Fire Chief for over 23 years, retiring in 2017. During his 55 years of service, Dale made many friends whom he considered his second family. He was proud of every member on the fire department for an excellent job.

He also was a member of the Racine County Fire Chiefs Assoc., a charter member and past Lieutenant of the Racine County Fire Investigator Task Force, WI State Fire Chiefs Association, Wisconsin Fire Inspectors Association, Int’l IAAI and WI IAAI Chapter 25, and adult member of the Explorers post 400.