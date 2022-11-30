 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dale Michael Olson

Dale Michael Olson

June 20, 1950 – Nov. 27, 2022

KENOSHA—Dale Michael Olson, age 72, passed away peacefully at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Campus on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Dale owned & operated CAN Repair, an appliance repair and sales shop, at 1304 Grange Avenue until his retirement.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret (Jondreau) Olson; their children, Michael (Carol) Olson, Matthew (Kathy) Olson and Margol (David) O'Dell; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Cathy) Olson; sister, Christine Mayes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Dale's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 noon. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon.

