Dale Mattison Sr., 66, of Racine, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home. Dale’s family is holding a memorial gathering at the home on 1109 S. Memorial Drive in Racine on Friday October 23, 2020 from 12 noon until 6 pm.
Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.