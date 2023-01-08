March 2 1944—Dec. 30 2022

CALEDONIA—Dale Marlin Miller, 78, of Caledonia, WI, passed away on Friday, December 30 2022.

Dale was born on March 2 1944 in Elkhart, IN, to the late Harry and Florence (nee: Christner) Miller, and was a graduate of Elkhart High School 1962. On March 15, 1969, Dale was united in marriage to Barbara Phillips in New London, CT.

He was a veteran of the US Navy from 1962-1974 where he served on the USS Blenny “SS 324” (1964); USS Sturgeon “SS 637” (1967); and USS Stonewall Jackson “SS BN 634” (1974).

Dale retired from We Energies in 2002; later working for Waupun Correctional Facility as a Power Plant Superintendent from 2006-2011.

He was elected as Supervisor of the Town of Caledonia (WI); holding office from 1982-1990.

Dale was also elected as Commissioner of North Park Sanitary District for nine years.

He was a member of professional organizations Wisconsin Board of Examining Engineers (President, Commissioned Instructor, and Licensed NIULE Chief Engineer), American Society of Power Engineers (Vice President, Authorized License Examiner, and Licensed Master Chief Power Plant Operations Engineer), and National Association of Power Engineers (Wisconsin State Deputy).

Dale was also a member of US Submarine Veterans, American Legion Post No. 0434, and American Veterans Post No. WI-120. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin. His passions included aiding and recognizing veterans and being an anchor for his family.

Dale is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Tammy (Rodney); and son, Benjamin. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Logan, Elly, Rory, and Riley.

Private services have been held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wisconsin Honor Flight or the American Cancer Society.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404