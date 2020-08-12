You have permission to edit this article.
Dale Lynn Courtney
Dale Lynn Courtney

Dale Lynn Courtney

RACINE—Dale Lynn Courtney, 73, entered the Kingdom of Heaven surrounded by her husband and sons on Monday, August 3, 2020.

To view Dale’s full obituary with service information, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

