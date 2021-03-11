Sept. 22, 1938—Mar. 7, 2021

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI—Dale E. Krueger, 82, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home after a long battle with Cancer on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Dale was born on September 22, 1938, in Racine, WI, to John and Hazel (Billington) Krueger. Dale married Marilyn Rorek on April 26, 1958. He proudly served in the US NAVY on the U.S.S TACONIC (AGC 17) from 1957 until 1961. He retired from JI Case on April 1, 1982.

Dale enjoyed spending time at his Lodge where he enjoyed fishing off his pier and getting his lucky lure caught. He was an avid runner who put on thousands of miles. He competed in quite a few marathons and triathlons where he received many many trophies. He also loved to watch and listen to the Brewers. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, that will be missed by all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his daughters: Kathy (Curt) Botting of Franksville, WI, and Andrea (Mike) Sandvig of Chippewa Falls, WI; sons: Kurt (Raynelle) Krueger of Spooner, WI and Aaron Krueger of Ojibwa, WI; brother, Bill Krueger of Park Falls, WI; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As well as his longtime companion, Nora Ritter of Chippewa Falls.