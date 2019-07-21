YORKVILLE—Dale Erwin Jante passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, at the age of 73.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 21st at Yorkville United Methodist Church. Visitation from 2-4 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at Yorkville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

the life of: Dale E. Jante
