Dale E. Commodore

September 19, 1950—October 22, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dale Edward Commodore, 71, died at his home on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born in Racine to the late Norman Commodore and Darlene (nee Osborne) Commodore on September 19, 1950.

Dale was a veteran of the United States Army. He shared his dad’s love of cooking, motorcycles, sailboats and Packer Sunday! Always ready for an adventure. He was a free spirit and would go wherever the wind took him. We will remember him for singing Sinatra, cooking and telling great stories.

He is survived by his loving and devoted mother Darlene; his ex-wife Debbie who in these last months has been an angel taking care of him night and day; children: Tony (Trisha), Rachel (Joey), Dominick (Asheton); grandchildren: Dylan (Macy), Angelica (Nick), Isabella, Tony, Tera, Leonardo, Tate, Teagan, Dominick and Elessia. Also, brothers-in-law: Frank Cihler and Rick Orta; nieces: Michelle (Michael), Angela and their children. Many cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his father Norman and his best friend and little sister Linda.