Dale Clifford LaFever Jr.
FRIENDSHIP—Dale Clifford LaFever Jr., 68, formally of Racine, passed away at home on Friday, July 10, 2020. For service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

