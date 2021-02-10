 Skip to main content
D. Jeanne Nyriri (nee: Sherman)
D. Jeanne Nyriri (nee: Sherman)

October 11, 1926—February 3, 2021

RACINE—D. Jeanne Nyiri, age 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday February 3, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Friday February 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. To view the service online, visit Jean’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Health Care Network, Ascension All Saints Healthcare Foundation-Cancer and Heart Division, and Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

