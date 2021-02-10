D. Jeanne Nyriri (nee: Sherman)

October 11, 1926—February 3, 2021
RACINE—D. Jeanne Nyiri, age 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday February 3, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Friday February 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. To view the service online, visit Jean’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Health Care Network, Ascension All Saints Healthcare Foundation-Cancer and Heart Division, and Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.