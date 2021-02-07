D. Jeanne Nyriri (nee: Sherman)

October 11, 1926—February 3, 2021
RACINE — D. Jeanne Nyiri, age 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday February 3, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center. Jeanne was born in Racine on October 11, 1926, daughter of Raymond and Margaret (nee: Friedel) Sherman.
She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1944”, where she excelled in sports, particularly in basketball and softball. On June 5, 1948, Jeanne was united in marriage to the love of her life, Stephen Nyiri at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members. Throughout her life, Jeanne volunteered countless hours with various organizations including Wheaton Franciscan All Saints for forty-five years (cast clinic, endoscopy department, Cardiac Capers, and the children’s’ programs), Girl Scouting, St. Catherine’s Athletic Department, Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, and was past president of the EMBA Auxiliary. In her spare time, Jeanne loved all Wisconsin sports teams, knitting items for her family, gardening and nature.
Jeanne will be dearly missed by her loving husband of seventy-two years, Steve; Tom and Lin Ratajski family; Dave Sherman family, Dan Sherman, Mark Leskowicz family, Matthew S. Leskowicz, Nicholas Leskowicz, the Cy Garski family and the Norbert Friedel family. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her daughter Jane in 2011, her brother Donald, her sister, Helen; and nephews, Matthew J. and Michael Leskowicz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, on Friday February 12, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Health Care Network, Ascension All Saints Healthcare Foundation-Cancer and Heart Division, and Nature Conservancy of Wisconsin.
The family extends a special thank you to Lin and Tom Ratajski, Regina Baker, Alice Chmielewski, Carolyn Pierantoni, Sue Christensen, and Kathy Garski, and to Dr. K.E. Willard and Dr. Dizadji for all of their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
