D. Jeanne Nyriri (nee: Sherman)

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1944”, where she excelled in sports, particularly in basketball and softball. On June 5, 1948, Jeanne was united in marriage to the love of her life, Stephen Nyiri at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members. Throughout her life, Jeanne volunteered countless hours with various organizations including Wheaton Franciscan All Saints for forty-five years (cast clinic, endoscopy department, Cardiac Capers, and the children’s’ programs), Girl Scouting, St. Catherine’s Athletic Department, Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps, and was past president of the EMBA Auxiliary. In her spare time, Jeanne loved all Wisconsin sports teams, knitting items for her family, gardening and nature.