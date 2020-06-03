Cynthia S. ‘Cindy’ Decker (Nee: Woida)
RACINE – Cindy Decker (Woida) loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully entered into eternal rest at her home on Sunday, May 31 after a 3½ year battle with ovarian cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Dan, of 46 years; her daughter Natalie (Jason VanDyke), granddaughters Vivian and Lydia; her daughter Alison (Jeff Wallace), granddaughters Jillian and Elise; and her son Tony (Megan Oliver), and grandson Drew Oliver.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Wanda Woida, and her brother Frances Woida.
Her family would like to express their gratitude to her amazing oncologist and the nurses and phlebotomists in the Oncology Clinic at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for their compassionate, professional care.
A memorial service for friends and family will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance at wisconsinovariancancer.org.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.