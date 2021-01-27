 Skip to main content
July 28, 1957 – January 22, 2021

RACINE—Cynthia Ruth Organ, age 63; beloved son Ray & Ruth Organ and dear sister of Jim (Anne) Organ, Jerry (Debbie) Organ, JoAnn (Bill) Duppler and Sue (Bob) Chambers; passed away on January 22, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Services celebrating Cynthia’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. You may witness the service livestream on Thursday at 6 pm by clicking on the link located in Cynthia’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucy Church have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

