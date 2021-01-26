July 28, 1957 – January 22, 2021

RACINE—Cynthia Ruth Organ, age 63, passed away on January 22, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

She was born on July 28, 1957 and spent the majority of her life, since 1982, living in group homes dealing with the Prader-Willi Syndrome. This is an over eating disease over which a person has no control. Prior to living in the group homes Cindy resided in Racine and worked at the Curative Workshop.

Cindy graduated from St. Catherine’s High School class of 1975. She was a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her parents Ray and Ruth Organ, and her siblings, Jim (Anne) Organ, Jerry (Debbie) Organ, JoAnn (Bill) Duppler, and Sue (Bob) Chambers. She is further survived by her nephews and nieces: Andrew (Sarah) Organ, Daniel (Bridget) Organ, Paul Organ, Bob (Willow) Organ, Alex Organ, Katie Organ, David Organ, Annie Grace Organ, Hannah Duppler, Holly Duppler, Hope Duppler, Grace Duppler, Joe Chambers and Abby Chambers, and a great nephew and niece, Harry and Georgia Organ.