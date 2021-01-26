 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cynthia Ruth Organ
0 comments

Cynthia Ruth Organ

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cynthia Ruth Organ

July 28, 1957 – January 22, 2021

RACINE—Cynthia Ruth Organ, age 63, passed away on January 22, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

She was born on July 28, 1957 and spent the majority of her life, since 1982, living in group homes dealing with the Prader-Willi Syndrome. This is an over eating disease over which a person has no control. Prior to living in the group homes Cindy resided in Racine and worked at the Curative Workshop.

Cindy graduated from St. Catherine’s High School class of 1975. She was a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her parents Ray and Ruth Organ, and her siblings, Jim (Anne) Organ, Jerry (Debbie) Organ, JoAnn (Bill) Duppler, and Sue (Bob) Chambers. She is further survived by her nephews and nieces: Andrew (Sarah) Organ, Daniel (Bridget) Organ, Paul Organ, Bob (Willow) Organ, Alex Organ, Katie Organ, David Organ, Annie Grace Organ, Hannah Duppler, Holly Duppler, Hope Duppler, Grace Duppler, Joe Chambers and Abby Chambers, and a great nephew and niece, Harry and Georgia Organ.

Services celebrating Cynthia’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. You may witness the service livestream on Thursday at 6 pm by clicking on the link located in Cynthia’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucy Church have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News