Cynthia M. Nitz
‘Cyndi’
December 27, 1939 – March 3, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Cynthia Mary (nee: Geyer) Nitz, age 79, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha early Sunday morning, March 3, 2019.
Cynthia was born in Racine on December 27, 1939 to the late Theodore and Florence (nee: Olsen) Geyer. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1957. On February 15, 1958 in Holy Communion Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with Gerald Roger “Jerry” Nitz – having recently celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary. Although her main calling in life was taking care of her family as a homemaker (a vocation Cyndi certainly mastered), she was also a beautician at Pauline’s Beauty Shop, assistant manager of Racine Motor Inn, office support at Marlo Inc., and office/project specialist for Racine County Clerk of Courts.
Cyndi was a longtime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and Racine Yacht Club. Although it wasn’t her favorite hobby, she willingly supported Jerry & their sons’ passion for sailing the waters of Lake Michigan. Cyndi enjoyed quilting (having handcrafted personalized Christmas stockings for everyone in her family), shopping, flower & vegetable gardening, art fairs and was an amazing cook. Above all, Cyndi loved spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her loving husband, Jerry; their devoted sons, Timothy Nitz, Christopher (Janet) Nitz and Jeffrey (Cinthia) Nitz; dear grandchildren, Joshua Kuhl, Jacob (Rachel) Nitz, Tony Nitz, Jonathon Nitz and Gregory Nitz; adored great-grandchildren, Malachi, Otto & Clara Nitz; sister, Karen (David) McGrain; sister-in-law, Ellen Geyer; brother-in-law, Warren Nitz; special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to her parents, Cyndi was preceded in death by her twin infant sons, Gregory John Nitz & Gerald Roger Nitz, Jr. in 1960; sister, Sue (Ron) Jones; brother, Gordon Geyer; Jerry’s parents, Herman & Hazel Nitz; and sister-in-law, Donna Nitz.
Private family services were held in the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Longtime friend and former Pastor of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Rev. Bill Grimbol, officiated. Memorials to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin or to the American Cancer Center have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to staffs of Aurora Medical Center & Aurora Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Cyndi’s time of need. Also, many thanks to our family & friends for the continuous thoughts & prayers and many acts of kindness extended when we needed it most. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.