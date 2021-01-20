 Skip to main content
Cynthia Kirkegaard Brusko Black
Cynthia Kirkegaard Brusko Black

Cynthia Kirkegaard Brusko Black

Mount Pleasant - Cynthia Kirkegaard Brusko Black went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2021. Visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com for full service and obituary details. Also, to share on-line condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

