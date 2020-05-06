Cynthia Jane Summers (DeMeulenaere)

January 23, 1969 — May 3, 2020
51, of Racine, passed to Heaven on angels’ wings on May 3, 2020. Cynde was born January 23, 1969 in Maryville, MO and was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She is survived by John Summers, her daughters Lauren Julia of New York City, NY, Liesel Rose of Oxford, MS, her father Ed (Kate) DeMeulenaere of Wind Point, her sister Conna (Tom) Tigges of Carmel, IN and her brother Chris (Ann) DeMeulenaere of Brookfield, WI. She was a beloved aunt to nine nieces and nephews. Cynde was preceded in death by her mother Rose DeMeulenaere.
Cynde was a 1987 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. She completed her B.S. in business at the University of Arizona and her M.B.A. from UW-Parkside. She held a number of professional positions with organizations such as Astra Zeneca prior to dedicating herself to her true calling of being a mother to her two daughters. Cynde had a kind and generous heart that she used in countless hours of volunteerism. She supported Fight For Air Climb in honor of her mother and set a personal best record this year, Cops N Kids, Peace Learning Circles, JPII Academy, St. Catherine’s High School, American Heart Association, Paul Todd concerts benefiting the Hope and Hospitality Centers, Junior League, AFSP, Belle of the Ball, FETCH, and countless more over the years. Cynde loved traveling whether it was to Europe, a Caribbean cruise with her extended family or a quiet weekend on the lake. She was an avid tennis player, dog lover and couldn’t say “no” to a board game with her family.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday May 8th, 2020 at Noon. The family invites those that would like to participate virtually to join via Scared Heart Congregation LIVESTREAM @ sacredheartracine.com. The family is planning a celebration of Cynde’s life at a later date this summer and will share details when available.
The family suggests donations in Cynde’s memory be made to support and continue her efforts:
- Peace Learning Circles Racine / Center for Compassion PO Box 1078 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
- Cops ‘n Kids 800 Villa St Racine, WI 53403
- American Lung Association 13100 W. Lisbon Rd Suite 700 Brookfield, WI 53005
“Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire” – St. Catherine of Siena
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.