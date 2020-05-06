Cynthia Jane Summers (DeMeulenaere)

51, of Racine, passed to Heaven on angels’ wings on May 3, 2020. Cynde was born January 23, 1969 in Maryville, MO and was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She is survived by John Summers, her daughters Lauren Julia of New York City, NY, Liesel Rose of Oxford, MS, her father Ed (Kate) DeMeulenaere of Wind Point, her sister Conna (Tom) Tigges of Carmel, IN and her brother Chris (Ann) DeMeulenaere of Brookfield, WI. She was a beloved aunt to nine nieces and nephews. Cynde was preceded in death by her mother Rose DeMeulenaere.

Cynde was a 1987 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. She completed her B.S. in business at the University of Arizona and her M.B.A. from UW-Parkside. She held a number of professional positions with organizations such as Astra Zeneca prior to dedicating herself to her true calling of being a mother to her two daughters. Cynde had a kind and generous heart that she used in countless hours of volunteerism. She supported Fight For Air Climb in honor of her mother and set a personal best record this year, Cops N Kids, Peace Learning Circles, JPII Academy, St. Catherine’s High School, American Heart Association, Paul Todd concerts benefiting the Hope and Hospitality Centers, Junior League, AFSP, Belle of the Ball, FETCH, and countless more over the years. Cynde loved traveling whether it was to Europe, a Caribbean cruise with her extended family or a quiet weekend on the lake. She was an avid tennis player, dog lover and couldn’t say “no” to a board game with her family.