April 14, 1944 – April 22, 2020
RACINE – Cynthia J. Lukszys, 76, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Cindy was born in Texas on April 14, 1944 to Cyril and Lucy Wink. She was employed as an insurance claims adjuster until her retirement. Cindy enjoyed being at home and cooking.
She is survived by her partner of over 15 years, Michael Warzon, children Mark and Wendy Lukszys, brothers David Wink, Carl (Christine) Wink and aunt Eunice Wink. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ronald (Anita) Wink and Arthur (Betty) Wink and sister in law Patricia Wink.
Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
