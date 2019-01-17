February 17, 1957—January 13, 2019
RACINE – Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn Castro, age 61, was born Cynthia Lynn Lenzke in Racine, Wisconsin on February 17, 1957, and died on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin at the home of her sister Tami Reschke, whose family cared for her during the final days of her fight with cancer. Cindy passed away comfortably in her sleep surrounded by family.
Cindy was born to Richard “Dick” Lenzke, Sr. and Ethel Mae Lenzke and lived most of her life in Racine. In addition to her final days in Madison, Cindy lived for a number of years in Albuquerque, New Mexico with her husband, Joe Castro, who preceded her in death. Cindy is survived by her father, Richard Lenzke, Sr., sister Linda Lenzke of Madison, brother Richard “Rick” Lenzke, Jr. (Nancy) of Castle Rock, Colorado, and sisters Kelly Zickus (Bill) of Racine, and Tami Reschke (Ron) of Madison. Cindy is survived by her nephews John Nelson (Nikki), Alec Lenzke, and Quinn Beirne, nieces Jennifer Lenzke (Becky), Taryn Lenzke (Daniel), Casey Herron (Ben) and Gemma Beirne, and by many grandnieces and grandnephews who loved their Aunt Cindy. She is also survived by her “adopted” daughter, Jessie Bennett from New Mexico and the family of her husband, Joe Castro. Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Ethel Mae Lenzke and sister, Rosalyn “Roz” Lenzke.
People who knew and loved Cindy, including her family and the friends who she considered family, will understand this reference to a Grateful Dead album, What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been! In her tie-dyed t-shirts and sandals, with the “devil in her eyes” looks and mischievous smile, Cindy was a singular free spirit, a strong-willed, hard-headed survivor, who was the main character in many of our family’s favorite legends.
Cindy worked with her hands all of her life, but her passion were the animals she lived with and cared for which included many dogs, cats, birds, a llama, burrow, horses, goats, boa constrictor, spiders and more. Her sister Tami Reschke’s family adopted her surviving critters, Milo the dog, and Nacho, her cockatoo. Cindy loved her breakfasts with friends, movie nights, and the music that was the soundtrack of her life, featuring the Grateful Dead and the local bands she followed, including one of her favorites, Boney Fingers. She was often the designated driver for road trips to concerts and festivals with friends.
The family wishes to thank Cindy’s oncologist, Dr. Sana Jeffreys of Aurora Health Care for her compassionate care, Aurora at Home Hospice Care in Racine, and Agrace Hospice Care in Madison. Special thanks are extended to Cindy’s friends, Cheryl and Marc Jensen, and Leayn and Paul Tabili. In addition to Cindy’s sister Tami’s family, we wish to thank and acknowledge sister Kelly for her loving support, as she helped Cindy navigate her 10-month journey living with cancer. Lastly, a thank you to all the friends and family who contributed to Cindy’s GoFundMe campaign and the many friends whose names are not mentioned here are also remembered with gratitude.
If you wish to make a donation in Cindy’s name, select an animal rescue or sanctuary of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.