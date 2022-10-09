Aug. 4, 1948—Oct. 1, 2022

RACINE—Cynthia (Cindy) Black, age 74, passed away peacefully at her residence in Racine, on Saturday evening October 1. She was born in Racine on August 4, 1948, to John and Jeanne Black (Thery). She graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee in 1966 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism in 1970 from UW-Milwaukee. Her life-long interest in writing was firmly cemented after interviewing the Beatles in Milwaukee in 1964. Her opportunity to personally meet the “Fab Four” came about through a contest hosted by WOKY radio. She submitted the winning essay and became the envy of many a teen girl in Milwaukee and beyond!

Following her graduation from UW-Milwaukee in 1970, she began a life-long professional career in writing and editing newspapers and other business and technical publications, until her retirement. In the early 1970s she moved from West Allis, Wisconsin to Newton, Massachusetts, to both continue her career and relocate to her favorite part of the country which she enjoyed immensely for decades. During her time in the Boston area, Cindy’s career included being editor of the Newton Graphic Newspaper, followed by editorial and public relations responsibilities at Foster-Miller, Inc., which was later acquired by Qinetiq. She worked at Qinetiq until her retirement.

Following her retirement, she returned to Racine to be nearer to family. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and relished living in close proximity to Lake Michigan. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast and loved following the news whether it be local or global in scope. She was a member of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) which included editing their newsletter as a volunteer. Cindy was especially proud of her nephew, David P. Arnone and his wife, Lorraine and their recent marriage. She was most appreciative of always being included in Arnone holiday celebrations after returning to Racine.

Cindy is survived by her sister, Nan Arnone (Dave) of Racine, and her nephew, David P. Arnone (Lorraine) of Miami. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. Black and Jeanne H. Black (Thery).

A Memorial Service for Cindy will be held at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home on Friday, October 14, 2022, 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Friday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to the Women’s Resource Center of Racine or PBS-Milwaukee.

